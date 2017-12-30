SCCI calls for provision of interest-free loans

Sialkot

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Zahid Latif Malik has urged the government to provide interest-free loans to exporters on the basis of exports of five years for import of new technology.

He said interest-free loans were also crucial to improve overall technological infrastructure of the industry and encourage manufacturers to import latest machinery.

Talking to reporters on Friday, he suggested that the government should take drastic steps for streamlining existing markets and identification of new potential markets for ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ products. Pakistan should focus on exploring new markets like Far-East, Central Asian Republics, Latin America and most importantly Russia, he added.

The government should give special incentives to encourage export of high-priority sectors like textile and clothing, surgical and dental instruments, leather products, sports goods, footwear, gems and jewellery and furniture.—APP