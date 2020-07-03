Rizwan Ghani

PIA inquiry report has come. Human error has been blamed for the tragedy. Media is abuzz with different viewpoints in which some hard facts and eye openers have also been shared. Initial report has been released for public opinion and privatization. It is clear that report is not what it could have been due to many reasons like history of aviation disasters in Pakistan, high stakes for concerned parties like the manufacturers, regional stakeholders, internal politics of PIA, the long working hours for the pilots etc. So what next?

The airline should not be privatized. Our “Iqamazada” ruling parties and politicians will publicly support it because this is how scavenging on PIA carcass works. They are all in it together. On 8 Feb 2020, it was reported that Senate was informed that PIA suffered Rs107bn losses due to 1990s Open Skies Agreement (local media newspapers). Not a single politician including concerned Minister shared this fact with the public which is gross violation of their oaths. The majority of electronic media is equally acting blind to devouring of state assets by the waiting-crocodiles during Serengeti wild beast migration.

Due to Open Skies, the regional airlines are prospering. It is due to the weakness of our successive governments that PIA is what it is today. Our government is weak due to which PIA is going in loss, public’s tax money is going waste and passengers suffer long delays at Gulf transit hubs where they are herded like local bus stations and then forced to buy costly water and substandard food from privatized airports. The same plan is being used to privatize our airports ahead of privatization of PIA itself. What will happen after their privatization? See its example in the UK where British Airways (national flag carrier) laid off 12,000 workers whereas on the other hand private airlines like Ryanair, Easyjet and Wizz Air got £1.8bn Covid grant to save so-called jobs? UK private airlines are a mafia that will shame our sugar, petrol and atta mafias/cartels. Ryanair worst airline for flight cancellation refunds as 80 percent passengers who requested for it are still waiting (28 May 2020, The Guardian). Allegedly, the airline is sitting on £400million and the politicians still released the grant. These are private airlines and they have no right grants from tax money which is for the public by the public. Same is true for hundreds of billions being doled out to our businesses under Coronavirus stimulus package which merits investigation and accountability.

Media reports in the UK have been alleging private airlines’ meddling in derailing country’s rail development plans. They don’t allow train services to run. UK’s HS2 or high speed train project is stalled for a decade. Its price has increased to £150bn which forced government to reduce its size to bring the expenditure to £100bn rendering it useless as it no more connects the country as planned originally. Despite promise in December 2019, Johnson has not given progress report to the nation. It is true for the UK’s rooftop renewable energy programs as big oil and utility companies block its progress despite approval of bank loans. No wonder renewable energy policy is delivering in Pakistan with God Speed as public bears more than 12 hours loadshedding at the hands of privatized companies. It takes two to tango!

There is need to get rid of all anti-PIA agreements including Open Skies. PIA should fly direct flights. If PIA pilots can fly 10,500Km long flights from Lahore to Washington DC during Covid-19 then why cannot it continue after the pandemic? It shows that our pilots are professionals, our technicians know their job and our crew staff know their duties. PIA is victim of international mafia and Open Skies is one such name and iqama holders and others are supporting it. No wonder special flights from Gulf are at their beck and call. All this has to change for PIA. PIA used to fly to USA for $1200 return ticket. Agreements like Open Skies are looting the passengers who are mostly students, patients and family members trying to keep families which is a great social necessity in age of selfishness and ignorance. IATA used to enforce same price throughout the year, passenger rights and immediate full refunds. We should start PIA bring same price throughout the year culture and passenger rights domestic and international routes. It will bring international passengers also who are fed up from Open Skies, transit hubs and private airport mafia. PIA can still fly our flag high. If there is a will there is a way.

Finally, the way inquiry has been handled shows that there is no change in policies of the past. Public voted for change but PIA inquiry has shown that PTI leadership is no different. And if Imran is worth his salt then heads should roll starting with the top leaderships in Ministry, CAA, PIA and continue to the level until foul stench of corruption, vested stakes and departmental politics stop. PM needs to quell the stench before he becomes one. Now the country, the families of the victims and the PIA is waiting what Imran has to say. PM it is your turn now to act. The initial inquiry is out and history is waiting to be written.

—The writer is senior political analyst based in Islamabad.