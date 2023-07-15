ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plains of the country during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, hot and humid weather is likely in most plain areas of the country during the next couple of days.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan during Saturday evening/night.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

On Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast/east Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country on Saturday.

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 46 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Nokkundi was recorded 45C.

However, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall occurred in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan.

The rains and strong winds provided much-needed relief to the heat-stricken people. However, the relief was short-lived as high humidity after the stoppage of rains again made the weather muggy, causing people to sweat profusely.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 79, Kacheri 62, Chaklala 39), Islamabad (Z/P 57, Bokra 39, Saidpur 26, A/P 19, Golra 06), Attock, Sialkot (A/P) 06, Gujrat 03, Murree, Chakwal 02 and Narowal 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (City 52, Bacha Khan A/P 37), Kakul 20, Dir (Upper 08, Lower 05), Cherat 08, Balakot 02 and Mardan 01.

Kashmir: Rawalakot 28, Kotli 20, Garhidupatta 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 01.