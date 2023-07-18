LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains of varying intensities for Sindh including the port city during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country which are likely to intensify on July 19.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad from July 19 (night) to July 21 with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts from July 19 (evening/night) to July 23.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

PMD has warned that the wet spell may cause urban flooding in low lying areas. High velocity winds may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

PMD has urged farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid all over the province on Tuesday with frequent electricity outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people.

Sibbi and Jacobabad remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in the provincial metropolis was recorded 35 C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 67 percent.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 33-36 C.