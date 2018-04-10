Scattered rainfall forecast

Islamabad

Met office has forecast rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday. Isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions may also receive rain, as a moderate westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, the met office. Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir while at isolated places Quetta, D.G. Khan divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan during the past 24 hours.

Following rainfall was recorded in millimeter: Dir 48, Kalam 25, Malamjabba, Saidu Sharif 20, Kakul 19, Lower Dir 18, Balakot 15, Peshawar (A/P 10, city 05), Cherat, Drosh, Mirkhani 07.—APP