Scars of lashes are glittering medallions for journalists

Former Senator, Farhatullah Babar has said that no medal and no award conferred on anyone in the cause of freedom of expression is more glittering than the scars on the bodies of journalists lashed during the military dictatorship of General Ziaul Haq.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony in the National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad, to honour journalists lashed forty years ago on this day on May 13, 1978.

They are symbols of resistance journalism and are the true heroes of this country, he said referring to lashed journalists Nasir Zaidi, Iqbal Jafri, Khawar Naeem Hashmi and Masoodullah and of whom journalist Nasir Zaidi was also present at the event.—INP

