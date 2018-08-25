Scaring foreign investors

AT long last, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has issued the direction that he should have much earlier – advising NAB officials against leaking information about under-investigation people to the media, resulting in malicious media campaigns against them. He remarked that the anti-graft body did not have the authority to declare someone guilty until the charges are proved against one.

Saner elements have long been cautioning against frequent malicious campaigns launched against some people with grave consequences for prospects of investment both local and foreign. No doubt, NAB has the authority and is duty bound to take action against corruption and the corrupt but this should not be in a manner that we have been witnessing during the last over one year. No one is advocating for those who minted money but there is absolutely no justification to create media hype against developmental projects and entities that delivered and contributed significantly in mitigating woes of the general public. There are numerous projects in Punjab that are unparalleled as far as implementation and their utility for the people is concerned but those who executed these projects are being targeted and maligned on an almost daily basis. Under these circumstances who will invest in Pakistan and why? The attempts made by successive governments to create congenial atmosphere for investment have been effectively undermined by this unfortunate campaign that also received boost with politically motivated statements. This should come to an immediate halt in the interest of the ailing economy of the country.

