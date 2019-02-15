SC wraps up Memogate case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday wrapped up a case regarding the 2011 Memogate scandal, saying it is the responsibility of the state to arrest and try former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani if it so wishes.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who was heading a three-member bench, observed during the hearing that the Memogate Commission had issued its report on the matter in 2012 and a case was registered in light of it against Haqqani, the central character of the ‘scandal’.

Share on: WhatsApp