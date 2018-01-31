SC working as per constitution: Ch Iftikhar

Raza Naqvi

Attock

A sitting Prime Minister was disqualified by our Supreme Court, this is an ample proof that our judiciary is Supreme and working as per the Constitution of the country.

Those continuously using insulting and derogatory language against the judiciary must be penalised. Chairman Justice and Democratic Party Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry expressed these view while talking to newsmen in Attock. He was accompanied by Senior Vice President Sheikh Ahsan u Din.

Chaudhry Iftikhar said that presently PMLN was ruling the country but where ever the leaders of this party go are talking against the judiciary which was beyond comprehension and said that by doing this an environment of unrest was being created across the country. While talking about the sad incident in Kasur, he said that such cruel incidents take place in other countries also but there the culprits are penalised forth with but in Pakistan the investigation system is obsolete which causes delay in penalising the culprits.

He said, Supreme Court is working as per the Constitution of the country and every one living in Pakistan has to accept it’s verdicts. Iftikhar Chaudhry said that positive criticism is acceptable upto some extent but using insulting language is not acceptable at all.He said, Pakistan is surrounded by its enemies but Pak Army is playing it’s role for the defence of the country . He said, wait for the next elections and those elected must be given the reigns of the Govt. While replying a question Chairman PJ&DP Iftikhar Chaudhry said that those creating unrest in the country are not sincere.