SC withdraws contempt notice to Pervez Ashraf

Islamabad

The Supreme Court Wednesday withdrew its contempt of court notice to former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

A three-member bench of court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Advocate Waseem Sajjad appeared on behalf of Raja Pervez Ashraf.The chief justice remarked that the court had reviewed the letter which did not contain anything that could be counted as contempt of court.—APP