SC ‘will make institutions fulfill their duties’: Bandial

Says top court won’t ‘interfere in other institution’s matters’

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said that the Supreme Court “will not perform the duties of other institutions, instead, will make them fulfill their duties”.

The remarks by the CJP came during the hearing of a case pertaining to the cancellation of a medical student’s admission following the completion of her studies at Khyber Medical University.

The student, Rukhsana Bangash, had passed her second-year exam in her fifth attempt and similarly, had passed her subsequent exams in supplementary attempts as well. The university then cancelled her admission and said she could not take five attempts for the exam.

“The university and PMDC showed negligence,” the CJP remarked and said that had the institutions taken action earlier, it “could have been declared correct” however, “cancelling the registration after the completion of education and upon the commencement of practice would be contrary to justice”.

Dismissing the appeal by the university’s counsel to impose a fine on the student to cover damages, the chief justice went on to say that “imposing fines was the concerned body’s job”.