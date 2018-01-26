SC will decide time period of ineligibility under Article 62 (1)F: CJP

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has said on Friday that the top court is to decide whether disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif is to be subjected to ineligibility for a year, for five years or for the lifetime under Article 62 (1)F.

During hearing a case regarding an election issue in Multan Cantonment Board, CJP remarked that to conseal assets is dishonesty, as cleared by the apex court in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification case.

CJP Nisar said that the verdict that is to be delivered by a larger bench would be considered a law for the future.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on July 28, 2016 by the apex court for concealing assets that the ousted premier denies.

The court had ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to lodge three cases against him. Cases against his daughter, son-in-law and finance minister Ishaq Dar were lodged as well.

The former first family namely Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam and Capt (r) Safdar have been appearing before accountability courts to defend the case since then. However, courts have not given any verdict so far.

Orignally published by NNI