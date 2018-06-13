SC warns Musharraf to face legal action, if he does not return by 2pm on June 14

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf to return to country till June 14 by 2pm.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar resumed the hearing of the lifetime disqualification case against Pervez Musharraf during which the top judge said that if former president fails to return Pakistan, legal action will be taken against him.

CJP Saqib Nisar said, Supreme Court is not bound to accept Musharraf’s condition regarding guarantee for his return, as the court has already granted him protection by letting him to practice politics in Pakistan without any fear.

He said if Musharraf is a commando, he should come to Pakistan instead of mis-committing like politicians. Didn’t you get afraid when you took over the country, he asked.

If Musharraf has ‘tremor’ disorder how will he participate in general elections 2018.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday summoned former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on June 13 but he failed to appear before the court.

The CJP had directed lawyer to ask Musharraf to return to Pakistan.

The Supreme Court had also allowed Pervez Musharraf to submit his nomination papers for General Elections 2018, saying that acceptance of nomination papers of Pervez Musharraf is subject to his appearance in the court.

CJP said Pervez Musharraf will not be arrested till his appearance in the court but he should return first and then we will review the matter of his ineligibility