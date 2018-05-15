SC verdict today in Khaleda’s bail in graft case

Dhaka

The Supreme Court (SC) will deliver tomorrow a verdict on the appeals against the High Court order that granted bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Orphanage Trust Corruption case.

The appeals have been included in the apex’s court’s cause-list for today. The High Court (HC) on March 12 had granted bail to Khaleda, now in jail, in the graft case in which she was convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the trial cou-rt.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government moved separate appeals before the Appellate Divisions of the SC challenging the HC order of bail.

After concluding hearing arguments, a four-member bench of the appellate division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on May 9 fixed May 15 (Tuesday) for delivering verdict on the appeals.

Contacted, Khaleda’s lawyer barrister Kayser Kamal expressed hope that the SC will grant bail to his client considering her old age, health condition, short sentence and social status.

“We expect that she (Khaleda) will get bail from the SC. The apex court will consider the instances we have provided to this court including her old age, illness, short period of sentence and social status that she is a former prime minister of the country for three times and she is now the chief of the largest political party,” he said.

ACC’s lawyer advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said he hoped that the SC will allow the ACC’s appeal against the HC order that granted bail to Khaleda.—Agencies