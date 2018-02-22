SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz’s narrative: PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, : In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party, PML-N leaders said the verdict will strengthen the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and he would continue to take decisions for the party.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party had expected a similar verdict from the apex court.

She added that all decisions are being announced in defence of a “weak verdict” which disqualified Nawaz earlier as prime minister on the basis of an Iqama.

Aurangzeb further said that Wednesday’s verdict by the apex court would strengthen the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and he would continue to have a say in the party.

Reacting to the verdict, Talal Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif did not depend upon party leadership. “He is a popular leader, who has massive public support with him.”

He maintained that the decision will not lead to minus-Nawaz proposition.

Talal Chaudhry, however, said the parliament can make any legislation, contending that the constitution is also drafted by the parliament.

“It is, however, a separate thing if a whole new system is to be brought in Pakistan,” he added.

In his response to the development, Rana Sanaullah said Nawaz Sharif is their leader and no decision could break their commitment to him.

The Punjab law minister said the party will “follow the line determined by Nawaz.”

Rana Sanaullah explained that the former premier would be heading the PML-N parliamentary board and it does matter with whose signs tickets are issued to candidates.

“Whoever wants to be in the party will have to accept Nawaz as final authority,” he said.

