The Supreme Court will announce the verdict on a fresh plea seeking the constitution of a full court on the matter of military trials of civilians arrested for involvement in May 9 violent protests, today (August 2).

A six-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik, reserved the verdict while hearing the identical petitions challenging the government’s decision to conduct trials of civilians in military courts.

“[Court] will hold consultations on this matter now. [We] will inform about the opinion in 15 minutes if the consultations are completed,” CJP Bandial said.

He added that the decision will be an nounced Wednesday if the consultations do not conclude.

Later, the CJP’s associate informed the parties that the verdict will be announced Wednesday.