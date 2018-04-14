SC verdict moral victory of Nawaz: Maryam

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Friday has said that permanent disqualification of the ex-Prime Minister (PM) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court of Pakistan was in fact a clear proof of his invincibility and those busy in hatching conspiracies against him (Nawaz) wanted him as disqualified because they were fully convinced that it would be quite impossible to defeat him in the ‘election 2018’.

Addressing the local PML-N workers and activists in ‘social media convention’ near Chowk Yateem Khana here, Maryam Nawaz further added that the verdict of the Supreme Court was actually a moral victory of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who was living in the heart of the masses, and a bitter defeat for those who wanted to stop him from serving the masses. She said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was disqualified four time in the same case but he could never be removed from the hearts and minds of the people as he was the most beloved and popular political leader of the country at present. She also said that those who wanted Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as disqualified would get tired as he would emerged as more stronger and popular after every disqualification.

Maryam Nawaz said that disqualifications and imprisonments were not new for Nawaz Sharif as he had already faced verdicts of disqualification, death sentence, life imprisonment, exile and many other atrocities during the General (r) Musharraf regime. She added that all those decisions and verdicts of Musharraf era were lying waste in the dust bin of the history whereas the so-called brave dictator (Musharraf) was busy in cowardly avoiding the courts by staying abroad. She said that Nawaz Sharif was a brave and beloved leader of the masses who would never fear the courts and imprisonments.