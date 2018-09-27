SC upholds Tareen’s lifetime disqualification

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the review petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen against his lifetime disqualification.

In December 2017, Tareen had been disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution by the SC on a petition filed by Hanif Abbasi for misdeclaration of assets.

Later, in a landmark judgement announced in April 2018, the apex court had ruled that a disqualification handed down under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution is for life, which had rendered Tareen ineligible to hold a public office for life. At the time, Tareen had argued that the SC’s ruling on lifetime disqualification is “not applicable” in his case.

“I always believed 62(1)(f) to be for life, but [it is] not applicable in my case,” Tareen had said on Twitter following the April verdict.

“Full money trail provided of tax paid income, property declared in assets of children and not mine on advice of tax consultant. This was the only issue. My review is still pending and IA justice will prevail.” The disqualification was made on the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was held ineligible to hold public office for life in the Panama Papers case.

Share on: WhatsApp