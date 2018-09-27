SC upholds Tareen’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed a review petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen who had challenged a verdict that declared him unfit to hold public office.

As the hearing went under way, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the court will not hear the case again. “We kept asking you [to declare assets] but you took very long to even submit the trust deed,” the chief justice remarked.

The chief justice further observed that it was now the trend that leaders should bring back money in the country. “Money from abroad should be brought back to Pakistan,” Justice Nisar noted.

Addressing Tareen’s lawyer, Sikandar Basheer Mohmand, the top judge said, “Your client is a significant leader. Has he ever thought about bringing money back to Pakistan?”

Further, the chief justice said it had come to his knowledge that Tareen bought a company and shares. “How can a public representative make such suspicious transactions?”

A visibly emotional Tareen presented his arguments as his lawyer raised his voice.

The court then admonished the latter for his behaviour. “Keep the volume of your voice low and do not shout in court,” the chief justice advised. Issuing an apology, Mohmand clarified that he was habitual of speaking in a loud voice.

