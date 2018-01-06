SC upholds cancellation of registration of RBST injection by DRAP

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday announced it’s orders for vacating the stay order of Sindh High Court against the cancellation of Registration of RBST injection by Registration Board of DRAP.

Deputy Attorney General informed to DRAP that the Supreme Court vacated the stay order granted by Sindh High Court against the cancellation of Registration of RBST injection. DRAP official informed that since 1998 this injection was registered based on it’s registration by USFDA and other countries and it is mainly used for increasing the production of milk from cows.

In late 2015, on reports from government of Punjab livestock department and on instructions of the Lahore High Court, to DRAP to evaluate and decide the case; urgent meetings of the Registration board were held to evaluate the case along with all stake holders.

Board finally decided to cancel the registration of RBST injection in it’s 253rd meeting in November 2015. Later stay order was granted to the extent of Sindh, by the Sindh High Court against the cancellation of it’s registration by DRAP.

Representative of DRAP and Ministry of NHSR&C informed that today Supreme Court vacated the stay order granted by the Sindh High Court and upheld the decision of the Registration Board of DRAP for cancelling registration of RBST Injection. For general information, the RBST is synthetic Recombinant Bovine SomatoTropin harmone.

Orignally published by INP