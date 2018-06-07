SC turns down plea seeking removal of NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday turned down petition seeking removal of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman.

During the hearing over petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Noor Awan on issue of money laundering allegations against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar upheld the objections raised by SC registrar office.

The office had directed the claimant to approach relevant forum as directly reaching SC on this issue was inappropriate.

The petitioner pleaded that fake allegations of money laundering had tarnished Nawaz Sharif’s image while stating that anti-graft watchdog can’t function unbiasely under supervision of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Awan, in his plea, further went on to say that NAB’s press release (on money laundering issue) and the incidents which followed it display negative perception of NAB chief about Nawaz Sharif.

The petition also urged NAB chairman to seek forgiveness from Nawaz Sharif over releasing content based on lies.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had served Nawaz Sharif legal notice to explain the alleged transfer of $4.9bn to Indian exchequer, revealing that there was a marked increase in the foreign exchange reserves of India after the transfer.

Afterwards, former PM asked NAB chief to present evidence in the money laundering allegations against him in 24 hours or tender resignation. He asserted that Iqbal has made the former premier’s character assassination

Responding to Nawaz Sharif’s demand of either submitting evidence or tendering resignation, NAB chief stated that if carrying out accountability was a crime, then it would continue [in the future].

“Process of accountability is in greater interest of the country. It is watchdog’s primary duty to ask from guardians of national exchequer that where sum of money is spent”, said Iqbal.