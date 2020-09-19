SC to take up petition against Sindh LG law on 23rd

Observer Report

Islamabad

The top court on September 23 will take up a constitutional petition seeking directions for the Sindh government to devolve powers to the local government institutions of the province. This will be in view of Article 140-A as well as Articles 3, 4, 9, 14, 16, 17, 19, 19A and 25 of the Constitution.

The petition filed by the ruling PTI through its chairman, Imran Khan, and senior leader Asad Umar has challenged the Sindh Local Government Act adopted by the Sindh Assembly in August 2013. Advocate Ali Zafar will argue the petition on behalf of the ruling party. A three-judge special bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel will hear the case.