SC to take up contempt plea against Imran Khan today

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan is all set to take up a contempt plea filed by the incumbent government against former Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Thursday) over Khan’s violation of the May 25 order of the apex court.

The SC had restricted Imran Khan-led PTI to near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad for holding its Azadi March. However, contrary to the orders, Imran and his supporters did make their way to D-Chowk. The government, in response, summoned the army for the security of the capital’s Red Zone.

Headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, a five-member bench of the apex court will take up the plea today. Other members of the bench are; Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

In its plea, the government has also requested a restraining order from the top court against the upcoming march of the Imran-led PTI.