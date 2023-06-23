Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said Thursday the top court would “quickly” wrap up the pleas against the trial of civilians in military courts, refusing to stay the trials.

“It is not right to issue stay orders on everything,” the CJP said while heading a seven-member bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi.

A nine-bench member was earlier formed to hear the pleas, but Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Tariq Masood objected to the bench’s formation.

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Faez Isa said he “did not consider the nine-member bench a bench”, with Justice Masood backing him.

Justice Isa stressed that the court should first issue a verdict on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, and then constitute new benches.

An eight-member larger bench of the SC had on April 13 ordered that even if the Practice and Procedure Act, received the assent of the president, the law would not be acted upon in any manner till further order.

“I will not accept this court until a decision is issued on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. All decisions are unconstitutional until the verdict on this act is issued,” Justice Isa said, but noted that he was not recusing himself from the bench.