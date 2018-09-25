SC to hear Tareen’s plea against disqualification tomorrow

Islamabad

The Supreme Court will take up the review petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen against his lifetime disqualification on Thursday. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab, will hear the plea.

On December 15, 2017, the top court had disqualified the PTI’s secretary general for life under Article 2(1)(f) of the Constitution for concealing assets on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Haneef Abbasi. ‘Jahangir Tareen was not Sadiq’ (honest).—INP

