The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday fixed the plea for hearing seeking to issue classified part – volume 10 – of the report compiled by a six-member Joint Investigation Team constituted by the Supreme Court to investigate into the Sharif family’s offshore assets as revealed by Panama Papers.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition submitted by the Broadsheet Company on August 22.

In the plea, the company stated that it aided the National Accountability Beauru in locating the overseas properties of the Sharif family. However, NAB did not fulfill the payment for this property search, it added.

Broadsheet appealed to the apex court to release Volume 10. The purpose was to present Volume 10 as evidence in a British court, it added.

It is pertinent to mention that Broadsheet had taken legal action against NAB in a UK court to retrieve the outstanding dues.