SC to hear petition seeking release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi on Monday

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear a petition seeking the release of Saad Hussain Rizvi, leader of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), on Monday (July 12).

A two-member bench headed by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on Saturday fixed the case for hearing. The petition has been filed by an uncle of Saad, terming his detention illegal.

On April 12 this year, Saad Rizvi, the son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi was arrested after he announced a protest on 20th of that month as, according to him, the government had not met its promise of expelling the French ambassador over blasphemous caricatures published in France.

The petitioner informed the court that 26 people were killed and over 400 activists of the party were injured when police resorted to firing on the TLP protests in April.

He added that all the measures taken by the government against TLP were based on apprehensions and reports, adding that the government did not share the details of the agreement, signed in November last year regarding the expulsion of the French envoy, with the government.

The Punjab government, Lahore deputy commissioner, superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail and others have been made respondents in the petition.

LHC board rejects govt plea for extension in TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s detention

Earlier this month, a provincial review board of the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down a Punjab government’s plea for extension in the detention of Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The three-member board comprising Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the plea in closed-door session where Saad, the son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was produced after his 90-day detention period expired.

The federal government in April declared the TLP a banned outfit and booked Saad under anti-terrorism laws.

The action was the outcome of days of violent protests and traffic disruptions in various cities of the country by TLP supporters.

