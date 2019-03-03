SC to hear petition against Musharraf on 7th

Islamabad

A Supreme Court bench will hear a petition about high treason proceedings against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf over proclamation of emergency on November 3, 2007. Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, has fixed a contempt petition filed by a lawyer on behalf of Lahore High Court Bar, for hearing on March 07.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Khosa will hear the petition. Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will be other two members of the bench. LHC bar had filed a petition for initiation of the high treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution. The high treason case against Musharraf was started months after the PML-N’s government won general elections in May 2013 and came to power.

The trial could not be concluded yet due to scores of reasons and hurdles in proceedings. The former president went abroad due to health reasons and has yet to return. In its last order in October 2018, the special court had decided to form a judicial commission to record the statement of Musharraf under Section 342 CrPC in the high treason case. Musharraf was booked and charged with high treason for proclamation of emergency rule and suspending the constitution in November 2007.—INP

