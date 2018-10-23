SC to hear NAB appeal against suspension of Sharifs’ jail term tomorrow

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the petition tomorrow (Wednesday) filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the suspension of the prison term of the Sharif family in a corruption reference.

The NAB had filed the petition in the apex court on Monday challenging an earlier decision by the Islamabad High Court suspending sentences given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

In its petition, the accountability bureau asked for the September 19 decision by IHC to be declared null and void, contending that the “IHC had failed to appreciate that through its order, it had seriously prejudiced the case of the prosecution by holding that the trial court judgement suffered from obvious and glaring defects and infirmities and that the convictions and sentences handed down to the accused might not be sustained ultimately.”

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has constituted a three-member bench headed by him to hear the appeal.

Last month, Justice Minallah suspended the sentences handed to the three accused by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6. Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

Share on: WhatsApp