SC to hear important cases from Monday, including PM Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD : A sundry of highly crucial cases will be taken up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan from Monday onward as Chief Justice Saqib Nisar is coming back to the federal capital from Chitral.

Chief Justice Nisar will head a four-judge larger bench to hear the cases including disqualification of Imran Khan as prime minister, transfer of corruption reference against Sharif family and extradition of absconder Ishaq Dar from London.

The cases related to the advertisement campaign of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohamand dams, money laundering through fake bank accounts and constitution of medical board for Abdul Majeed and Abdul Ghani, alleged in fake bank accounts case will be heard, in the apex court.

Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case, financial loss incurred due to National Reconciliation Order (NRO) law case, Asghar Khan case and the case of dual nationality of government officers are also lined up to be taken by the Supreme Court from Monday.

Other cases entail suo moto notice against billboards in Lahore, usage of luxury vehicles by ministers beyond entitlement, the case of determining the boundary of Diamer-Bhasha dam and the case pertaining to the gas and petrol price in the utility bills, will be heard by a four-judge bench in coming week.

Today, top judge Nisar, who is currently on a four day visit to Chitral Valley, went to the District Headquaters Hospital and directed to overcome the shortage of medicines and staff within three months.

Moreover, the Chief Justice has also taken notice of the closure of Lowari Tunnel in Chitral.

