SC to hear Asif’s petition tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Khawaja Asif’s petition challenging his disqualification by the Islamabad High Court on May 4.

Khawaja Asif had challenged his disqualification verdict in the Supreme Court Wednesday.

Asif had stated in his review petition that he unintentionally failed to disclose his foreign work permit in his nomination papers — the basis for the Islamabad High Court decision against him.

He had pleaded the court to declare the IHC judgment null and void, and fix the matter for hearing at the apex court.

Asif had made the announcement to challenge the disqualification decision against him while addressing a party rally in Sialkot’s Allama Iqbal Chowk on Tuesday. He further said that he hopes for justice from the apex court.

“If I am not able to contest the elections then someone else will contest it in my place,” he remarked, adding that no power can stop him from serving as a political worker. “I have served people forlast 28 years.”

Only one month is left before the government’s tenure ends, he said. Asif hoped that the people would again vote in favour of PML-N in 2018 as well. “At least 92,000 votes were cast in favour of me during last general elections,” shared the leader who returned to his constituency first time after his disqualification.

“I have supported Nawaz Sharif every time, I am extremely proud of him,” he added.