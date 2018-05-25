SC to hear Asghar Khan case on May 31

ISLAMABAD : The three-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan is scheduled to hear the Asghar Khan case on May 31.

The bench comprising of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will be headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. Notices have been issued by the apex court to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and attorney general in this regard.

FIA committee formed in the case has decided to summon all concerned persons including Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said that the FIA committee has broaden its scope of investigation to look into allegations that large amount of money was allegedly distributed among the politicians to create the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and stop Benazir Bhutto’s PPP from coming to power in the 1990 elections.

Former secretary defence Roedad Khan has been summoned to appear before the FIA team. He has been also directed to bring along with him all record related to Asghar Khan case.