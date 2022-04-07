SC to announce verdict in NA Deputy Speaker’s ruling today at 7:30 pm; ‘Deputy Speaker’s ruling is not right’, CJP Bandial

Islamabad: Chief Justice of Pakistan on Thursday observed that the deputy speaker’s ruling in the session of the national assembly on April 3 was “wrong” and said they would announce the verdict of the Suo-Motu case today at 7:30 pm.

“The real question at hand is what happens next,” CJP said, adding that now the PMLN counsel and the Attorney General would guide the court on how to proceed.

“We have to look at national interest,” he said, adding that the court would issue a verdict today.