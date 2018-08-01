SC to announce Talal Chaudhry contempt verdict today (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce the verdict in contempt of court case against former minister of state for interior Talal Chaudhry today (Thursday).

The apex court directed the accused to be present in court during the court proceeding on Thursday.

The court had reserved its verdict in the case last month on July 11.

The apex court had launched contempt of court proceedings against Talal Chaudhry for railing against the judiciary at a rally in the wake of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s ouster in the Panama Papers case last year.

Previously, the minister had submitted a reply in the court and maintained that he was never indulged in mocking the judiciary, nor could he even think of committing contempt of court.

He claimed that his statement about the judiciary was taken out of context. He said he had never wittingly or unwittingly acted in a manner, which can be deemed as contempt of court.

At PML-N’s Jarianwala public meeting, the PML-N leader had bitterly criticized the judiciary, saying: “There was a time when the Kaabah was full of idols. Today, the judiciary is also full of PCO judges.”

He had asked the party chief to throw “those judges out because they will not do justice.”

