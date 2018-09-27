SC throws out review petition in PM Imran’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition, filed by now incarcerated PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, challenging the verdict of a disqualification case against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A Supreme Court bench after hearing the review petition on the verdict of disqualification case against Premier Khan announced to reject the request of the petitioner seeking revision of the previous verdict.

In January this year, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi had filed a review petition against the apex court decision to reject the disqualification case against PM Imran.

The 13-page review petition challenged the eligibility of Imran for holding public office and alleged the Premier over non-disclosure of his assets and ownership of offshore companies.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a constitutional petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly concealing mandatory details in his nomination papers for the July 25 elections.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry approached the apex court seeking disqualification of the prime minister under article 62 of the Constitution.

As the matter came up for hearing, the petitioner told the bench that he wanted to withdraw his petition. The bench granted his request and dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

The petitioner had earlier contended that the premier concealed essential facts in his nomination papers for the July 25 polls. As per article 62 of the Constitution, Imran Khan is not eligible to hold a public office, he argued.

Moreover, on Sep 22, Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party’s Abdul Wahab Baloch filed a petition before the election tribunal of the Lahore High Court, requesting it to declare the PM’s win from NA-95 seat void.

The petitioner alleged that Mr Khan concealed essential details, especially about his children, in his nomination papers.

