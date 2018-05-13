SC temporarily bars PIA from using logo of Markhor on its planes

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Sunday temporarily barred Pakistan International Airline (PIA) from using the logo of Markhor on its planes instead of national flag.

When Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar inquired what was replacing the Pakistani flag on the planes’ tails, PIA Managing Director Musharraf Rasool Cyan replied that the new logo will be of the country’s national animal: Markhor.

In response to the chief justice’s question pertaining to cost of said endeavor, the MD stated that it would cost Rs2.7 million per plane to change the logo. However, Justice Nisar observed that the cost for each plane would be Rs3.4 million and sought a report detailing tender and contractor information.

During court proceedings, the chief justice asked Cyan what his niece was doing in the national carrier. However, the PIA MD denied having any family member working in PIA.

PIA introduced a new livery with its logo and design to include a painting of the Markhor, the national animal which inhabits the mountainous regions of the country.

The Markhor was to be visible on the aircraft tail, while the cockpit of PIA planes integrated Pakistan’s flag, accompanied by PIA – written in English and Urdu.