SC tells IG Sindh to arrest Anwar in 3 days

Unaware of Rao’s whereabouts, says Murad

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday gave three days to the Inspector General of Police in Sindh Allah Dino Khowaja for arresting the former Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

A three-member top court bench headed by the CJP was conducting a hearing at the SC’s Karachi Registry of the suo motu case regarding the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood in an alleged fake encounter by former Malir SSP. Anwar was summoned to appear in the court, but he did not appear.

“We had asked Rao Anwar to appear in the court. Is he present in the court?” asked the CJP. “He has run away,” replied the IG Sindh.

Justice Nisar said, “Rao Anwar should have appeared in the court. What efforts you did to arrest him?”

At this point, AD Khowaja briefed the CJP about the measures that were taken by the police to arrest Anwar and said, “We have tried everything to arrest Rao Anwar. By the time he was in Islamabad, no case was registered against him.”

“Has anyone in Karachi given Rao Anwar a shelter so that he can hide? Isn’t it that where he has gone is a place which is out of your reach?” the CJP asked the IG Sindh.

The members of the Sindh police whose airport security passes were cancelled include Rao Anwar, DIG Arif Hanif, SP Najeeb Khan, SP Chaudhry Saifullah, DSP Airport (on protocol duty) Khalid Mehmood, SHO airport police station Faisal Latif Malik, Sub-Inspector Sarfaraz, ASI Abdul Ghaffar, Constable Muhamamd Munir, Mazhar Iqbal, Muhammad Shehzad, Waqar Hussain and Malik Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the case of Naqeebullah’s murder took an interesting turn on Saturday when six members of SSP Rao Anwar’s team confessed to their crimes in the Naqeebullah murder case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has stated that Pakistan People’s Party does not support criminals. In his statement, the chief minister added that he is unaware of the whereabouts of former Senior Superintendent of Police Malir Rao Anwar. He went on to say that it is the duty of the law enforcement agencies to track down Rao Anwar. “PPP can never be with criminals,” Shah said.