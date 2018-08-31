SC takes suo motu notice of Pakpattan DPO’s transfer

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chief Justice of Pa

kistan Mian Saqib

Nisar on Thursday took notice of the transfer of District Police Office Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal, according to a notice.

Justice Nisar also issued notices to the provincial inspector-general police, additional IG Punjab, regional police officer Sahiwal and Gondal to appear on Friday at the Supreme Court with the inquiry report prepared by the police for the PM.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the incident and has asked Punjab CM to submit an inquiry report into the matter.

On August 28, the DPO of Pakpattan, who pulled over Khawar Maneka, the former husband of the first lady of Pakistan, was transferred.

Controversy ensued after IGP Imam removed Gondal from his post on Monday, with the issue going viral on social media and people attributing the transfer to an incident involving Khawar Fareed Maneka.

IGP Imam, however, said Gondal had not been transferred under any pressure but for making false statements.

He added that when the DPO was asked about an incident of misconduct of police with a citizen, he lied and made false statements regarding transfer orders on social media.

Appearing before an inquiry committee, Gondal had submitted a written statement, denying the charges of misbehaviour, and saying he and his force had done a lawful job.

Punjab Police announced on Thursday that Senior Superintendent of Police Maria Memon has been posted as DPO Pakpattan.

SSP Maria is the second lady to be appointed DPO after DPO Bahawalnagar Ammara Ather.

