SC takes notice of Sharjeel Memon’s shifting from jail to hospital

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice on Friday of the shifting of former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon from jail to a hospital.

Memon, presently on judicial remand, was arrested in the Rs5.76 billion corruption case in Karachi in November last year along with 11 others but was shifted to a hospital owing to his ‘ill health’.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice has sought a response from the Sindh jails inspector general and will hear the case at its Karachi Registry on Saturday (tomorrow).

Earlier, the chief justice had taken notice of the shifting from jail to hospital of disqualified senator Nehal Hashmi, sentenced for contempt of court, and Shahrukh Jatoi, an accused in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

The apex court will also hear its notice on Jatoi’s shifting from jail to Jinnah hospital in Karachi tomorrow.

On Thursday, an accountability court indicted Memon and at least 12 others in the corruption reference.

