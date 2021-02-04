SC takes notice of Rs500m funds release by PM to MPs Action to be taken if funds given out of order: Qazi

Observer Report Islamabad

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday took notice of the development funds, approved for members of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting last week. He warned that legal proceedings would be initiated if the move was found to be in contravention of the law.

On January 27, the prime minister presided over a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance led by the PTI at the Parliament House, during which he approved grants of Rs500 million for each member of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies. The grants were allotted under the sustainable development goals so that the lawmakers could carry out development schemes in their constituencies. The decision was taken after long-standing demands from the lawmakers for release of development funds.

Justice Isa, while hearing a separate case, quoted a newspaper report of the approval of development funds and and summoned the AG to apprise the court of the matter. “Is the release of the development funds by the prime minister in accordance with the Constitution, law and legal precedent?” he questioned.

Justice Isa asked AG Jawed to update the court on the issue based on the government’s response. Justice Isa said if the release of funds was valid according to the Constitution and the law then “the matter will be closed”.