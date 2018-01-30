SC takes notice of Asma murder case in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, : The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday took suo motu notice of the murder of Asma Rani, a third-year medical student who was shot dead in Kohat for refusing a marriage proposal. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered that a report on the case be submitted in court in the next 24 hours.

“We heard tales that the KP Police has become a lot better; what is the force doing after this girl was murdered in Kohat?” the chief justice said, adding that there seems to be no mechanism set for the investigation.

Last week, the prime accused in the case, Mujahid Afridi, and his accomplice, Sadiqullah, reportedly opened fire at Asma who had been visiting her family in Kohat during a session break. Mujahid and Sadiqullah had fled the crime scene soon after.

The victim had received three bullets and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she had identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her injuries on Sunday.

Sadiqullah, who had been named in the first information report registered in the case, was arrested on Tuesday morning after police conducted raids in Kohat, District Police Officer Kohat Abbas Majid Marwat said.

The arrest comes a day after police confirmed that Mujahid had fled the country for Saudi Arabia from Benazir Bhutto Airport Islamabad on an Umrah visa right after the murder.

According to police officials, Sadiqullah and Mujahid are brothers.

