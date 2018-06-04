SC suspends LHC verdict on nomination papers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s ruling ordering the revision of the nomination forms to be submitted by candidates for the upcoming general elections.

The apex court suspended the LHC verdict while hearing appeals at its Lahore registry moved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

During today’s hearing, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asserted that the general elections would be held on July 25, and “the ECP will be personally responsible if they are postponed”.

After the suspension of the LHC judgment, the ECP notified new dates for the filing of nomination papers by the candidates for general elections. According to the new schedule, nomination papers would be filed with returning officers between June 4 and June 8, and the names of candidates will be published on June 8. The changes are applicable to seats reserved for women and minorities in the NA and provincial assemblies. All the remaining stages shall remain intact and poll will be held on July 25, 2018, as notified earlier, the ECP announced.

It may be noted that a single bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled on Friday that the nomination forms do not include mandatory information and declarations required from lawmakers as per the Constitution and law, and ordered the ECP to ensure this information is included in the revised Form A – for election to the NA or Senate – and Form B – a statement of assets and liabilities. In its appeal, the ECP contended that a date has been set for the general elections and to make changes in the nomination papers will cause a delay in the election process. However, the counsel of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq argued that only parliament has the right to legislate on any matter, including the electoral process. It was contended that all the parties in the parliament approved Election Reform Act.

Earlier, candidates were asked to submit their details and nomination papers between June 2 and 6. According to ECP, the initial list of candidates will be displayed on June 8, while dates for other developments regarding elections would remain unchanged.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 14, while appeals against decisions by retuning officers can be filed till June 19, as per ECP. ECP further stated that the appeal tribunal will wind up requests by June 26 and a day later, on June 27, candidates’ list would be displayed again. The candidates will then have time until June 28 to withdraw their nomination papers, after which a new list — with election symbols — would be issued on June 29.