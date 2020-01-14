SC suspends LHC orders for release of missing persons’ advocate

Staff Report

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Lahore High Court’s orders for the release of Advocate Inamur Rahim — a retired colonel who was picked up from his home in Rawalpindi on Dec 17, 2019.

On Thursday, the LHC’s Rawalpindi bench had declared the detention of Rahim to be illegal and ordered military authorities to release him immediately.

Following this, the federal government on Saturday approached the Supreme Court to challenge the high court verdict.

Ruling on the government appeal, the apex court Tuesday suspended the LHC order and asked for the record submitted in the high court. Attorney-General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan then submitted a sealed report in the court.

During the proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam asked the basis on which the case (against Rahim) had been formed, in response to which the attorney general said a lot of material had been found on a laptop.“There must be some reason for the arrest,” Justice Alam contended, adding that as per the law, it is necessary to share the grounds for an arrest so that the nature of the crime can be determined.