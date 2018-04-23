SC suspends LCWU VC for appointment without merit

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday suspended newly appointed vice-chancellor (VC) of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Dr Uzma Quraishi. The decision came after the court took suo motu notice of reports that LCWU VC Dr Uzma Quraishi was appointed to the post without merit.

Appearing before the court after being summoned, the VC clarified that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had no role in her appointment after the chief justice remarked that they are aware of Iqbal’s role in the matter. The top judge wondered how seniors were sidelined in the appointment process, adding that the state of education has been destroyed in Punjab.

Quraishi pleaded the bench not to dismiss her as it would affect her reputation but the court observed that she can plead her case afresh in front of a search committee. Appearing before the court, Punjab Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani informed the bench that Quraishi’s appointment was not undertaken in his tenure but added that the inquiry of the matter was forwarded to him for which a committee has been established.

Moreover, the apex court on Sunday ordered the removal of several interim VCs of public universities in Punjab and ordered permanent appointments in their place.—INP