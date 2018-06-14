SC suspends interim verdict permitting Musharraf to submit nomination papers

LAHORE : The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended its interim verdict permitting former president Pervez Musharraf to submit his nomination papers for General Elections 2018.

“Musharraf wants to return to the country but cannot owing to the current situation and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays,” the former military chief’s counsel told the bench during the hearing of a case filed by Musharraf in 2015 against the rejection of his nomination papers in the 2013 general election at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

The chief justice had earlier today inquired about Musharraf’s intention to appear before the court.

“Find out if Musharraf will appear before court or not,” the chief justice ordered the deputy attorney general, adding that an update regarding the former president’s appearance should be submitted in court at the earliest.

“The hearing was scheduled for 2:00pm today but we can wait if Musharraf will appear [before court],” Justice Nisar said. He observed that the court staff had to leave for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

During the hearing All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Secretary General Dr Amjad and lawyer Moazzam Butt appeared before the court.

Musharraf’s lawyer maintained that his client intends to return to Pakistan but is unable to do so due to the present circumstances.

Dr Amjad reported previously that the return of Musharraf is facing a delay as his passport failed to restore. He will now seek another date for appearance in the Supreme Court.

Dr Amjad has said that Musharraf is ready to return in light of SC‘s orders however his passport has not be restored despite the directions of court.

“He will depart for the country as soon as his passport is restored,” he maintained.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered Musharraf to return to Pakistan and appear before it on June 13 but then extended the deadline to 2pm today.

CJP Saqib Nisar said that the apex court was not bound to accept Musharraf’s condition regarding guarantee for his return, as the court has already granted him protection by letting him to practice politics inPakistan without any fear.

He said that if Musharraf is a commando, he should come to Pakistan instead of mis-committing like politicians. Didn’t you get afraid when you took over the country, he asked.

If Musharraf has ‘tremor’ disorder then how will he participate in general elections 2018, he asked.