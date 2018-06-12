SC suspends ‘exorbitant’ tax on prepaid mobile bills

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended ‘exorbitant tax deductions’ on prepaid mobile cards.

A three-member bench of the SC heard the suo motu case at the Lahore Registry. The CJP observed that there should be a difference between those who pay their taxes and the evaders.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar gave two days for the order to be implemented saying, “Rs 38.08 are deducted on a prepaid mobile card of Rs100. This is illegal.”Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan questioned Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, whether a person who does not fall under the tax net can be charged?

On this, the FBR chief explained that collection of service charges from mobile phone users is the policy of telecom companies.

At present, as per some reports, on the charge of a Rs100 pre-paid mobile card, a 19.5 percent Federal Excise Duty is charged along with 12.5 percent withholding tax and 10 percent service/maintenance charge.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said a policy on levying tax ought to be formulated. “How can a hawker be brought into the tax net?” he said.

Taking notice of deductions as tax, the Supreme Court in May had sought replies from all telecommunication companies and Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali. In a subsequent hearing, the bench had demanded a clarification on whether withholding taxes were being collected as per law. “The law for withholding taxes appears to be imperfect,” the top judge had remarked. “Withholding taxes cannot be levied on a labourer who earns Rs100 a day. How can we collect withholding taxes from daily wage earners?” he added.

In May 2017, the FBR was considering expanding the scope of 0.4% tax on banking transactions conducted by non-filers of tax returns to mobile banking services in the budget amid an outcry from telecom operators against heavy taxes eating up over one-third of revenue.