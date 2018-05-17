SC suspends death sentence of Bacha Khan University attack mastermind

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the death sentence of Bacha Khan University attack’s mastermind.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed summoned the complete record of the case from the military court.

Hearing of the case has been adjourned for an indefinite period.

However, it is pertinent to mention that a military court had awarded a death sentence to Akbar Ali earlier.

At least 22 people were killed as terrorists armed with ammunition and bombs targeted Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on January 20.

However, five facilitators of the Charsadda attack had been arrested on January 23, 2016 out of which four were presented in front of the media.

Taliban commander Umer Mansoor and his deputy Zakir were the main culprits behind the attack, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR).