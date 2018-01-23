SC suspends death penalty of three given by military court

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has ordered authorities to halt the implementation of an order by a military court which sentenced to death three hardcore terrorists.

A two member bench of the top court under Justice Azamat Saeed on Monday conducted a hearing into appeals filed in the SC against the verdict by three terrorists, namely Shafaqat, Sabir Shah and Muhammad Liaqat.

After hearing the arguments of the complainants, Justice Saeed ordered the suspension of the military court ruling until further orders, and adjourned proceedings indefinitely.

Muhammad Liaqat had been charged with attacking a journalist, while Sabir Shah and Shafaqat are deemed involved in the murder of Advocate Arshad Ali in Lahore. Earlier, a military court had sentenced all three of them to death.