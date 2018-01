ISLAMABAD :The Supreme Court on Saturday issued notices to specific media persons to appear on Sunday at Lahore Registry by 10.00 am, with particular reference to the proceedings of Zainab murder case.The media persons who have been summoned in-person, included Hameed Haroon,Shakeel ur Rehman, Ms Rameeza, Fahad Hussain, I A Rehman, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Kamran Khan, Kashif Abbasi, Hamid Mir, Mian Amir Mehmood (BPA), Sarmad Ali ( APNS) Zia Shahid (CPNE)

Orignally published by APP