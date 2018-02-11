SC summons Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Saturday summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif after a report by the Punjab government on provision of clean water was found to be unsatisfactory by the court.

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the suo motu case on provision of clean water at the Lahore registry.

After a report by the provincial government revealed that 540 million gallons of polluted water was being drained into river Ravi, Justice Nisar asked for Shahbaz Sharif to appear before the court and apprise it of measures being taken for drainage of waste water.

“If we can summon Sindh’s chief minister over pollution, why should we not summon Punjab’s [chief minister]?” the CJP asked.

After asking the chief secretary to find out when Shahbaz Sharif would be able to appear, the court ordered the chief minister to appear at 11am on Sunday.

The bench also expressed displeasure over the lack of provision of clean water in the provincial capital.

During the hearing of a suo motu case regarding the lack of facilities in Lahore’s public hospitals on Saturday, the CJP Nisar ordered officials to prepare a report detailing the problems being faced by the hospitals.

In the hearing, the officials of public hospitals submitted a report on the current condition of the hospitals. Justice Nisar emphasised the need to improve the healthcare system in Lahore and ordered officials to ensure that the best facilities are available to patients.

The case was also being heard in the SC Lahore registry by a three-member bench headed by the CJP.

“I want you to work on improving the healthcare system with the same passion with which the SC is looking into this issue,” he told the officials present in court. “This is your responsibility.”